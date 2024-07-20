Volpe went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 6-1 win versus Tampa Bay.

The New York shortstop cracked a bases-clearing double in the third inning to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-0. This performance marks Volpe's third three-RBI game of the season. Perhaps this game's success will spur the 23-year-old on to a better second half, as he entered the evening hitting a miserable .143 (12-for-84) with eight runs scored and five RBI over his previous 20 games.