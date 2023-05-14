Volpe went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run in Saturday's 9-8 victory versus the Rays.

Volpe struck out three times in the contest, but he also displayed his most dynamic asset in the sixth. The rookie led off that frame with a bunt single, then proceeded to swipe both second and third base before coming home on a wild pitch. Volpe has gone a perfect 13-for-13 on theft attempts this season, and he ranks fifth overall in the league in that category. Strikeouts are a problem -- he has posted a 28.6 percent strikeout rate -- but Volpe has played well enough to maintain his role as New York's everyday shortstop.