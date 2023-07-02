Volpe went 4-for-8 with a triple, three runs and an RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

Volpe collected a pair of hits in each contest, and he's now logged five straight multi-hit performances. The rookie shortstop has increased his season batting average from .195 to .220 over that span while striking out just twice over 21 plate appearances. The Yankees have remained committed to giving Volpe near-everyday playing time even during his periods of struggle, and that commitment appears to be paying off given his recent surge.