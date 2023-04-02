Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Sunday's game against the Giants that Volpe could hit leadoff at times during the 2023 season, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Boone mentioned that he considered moving Volpe to the top of the order for Sunday's game with DJ LeMahieu out of the lineup, but he likes the rookie shortstop hitting ninth due to his on-base ability and speed. A move to the top spot on occasion would potentially be beneficial for fantasy purposes as it would give him more plate appearances and the chance to score more runs. Even in the nine spot, Volpe has a chance to be a strong fantasy option because of his speed and Aaron Judge hitting behind him one way or another.