Volpe may be the favorite to make the Opening Day roster as the Yankees' starting shortstop, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa transitioning to a utility role, New York's starting shortstop job is a two-way battle between Volpe and Oswald Peraza. Though Volpe was a longshot to break camp with the club coming into the spring, he may now be the favorite for the role as the result of an excellent spring during which he's slashed .333/.460/.667 with two homers, four doubles, three RBI, four stolen bases and a 6:7 BB:K through 37 plate appearances. Peraza is considered the better defender and has put in more time in the minors, but he hasn't looked as good offensively in Grapefruit League play, slashing .227/.370/.409 over 27 plate appearances. Though the position battle is far from decided, Volpe has earned praise from both teammates and management this spring, with team captain Aaron Judge saying of him, "My thing has always been, if you're the best player, it shouldn't matter your age. You should be up helping the New York Yankees."