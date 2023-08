Volpe went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 6-5 loss against the Red Sox.

Volpe tied the game in the seventh inning with a clutch three-run homer off John Schreiber, his 17th of the year and third in his last nine games. The 22-year-old Volpe's gone 8-for-25 (.320) over his previous seven contests. He's now slashing .217/.293/.398 with 50 RBI, 49 runs scored and 20 steals through 458 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.