Volpe is batting seventh and starting at shortstop Friday in the Yankees' game versus the Rays.

It's Volpe's first start since April 15 that's not out of the leadoff spot. The rookie is just 2-for-27 over his last six games and with the Yankees' offense slumping, manager Aaron Boone has opted to change things up. Gleyber Torres is up at the top of the order Friday.