Volpe is batting seventh and starting at shortstop Friday in the Yankees' game versus the Rays.
It's Volpe's first start since April 15 that's not out of the leadoff spot. The rookie is just 2-for-27 over his last six games and with the Yankees' offense slumping, manager Aaron Boone has opted to change things up. Gleyber Torres is up at the top of the order Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Smacks first grand slam•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Remains perfect on basepaths•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Big day against Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Not starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Sets tone versus Minnesota•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Swats two-run homer in win•