The Yankees informed Volpe on Sunday that he made the Opening Day roster, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

An official transaction has yet to be announced, but the Yankees quickly confirmed the news via Twitter on Sunday. The 21-year-old top prospect entered spring training as a likely longshot to break camp with the big-league club, but his .314/.417/.647 slash line in 17 spring games was apparently enough to sway the organization. With a roster spot now secure, Volpe is poised to open the season as New York's primary shortstop.