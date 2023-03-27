Volpe will "probably" bat ninth for the Yankees on Opening Day versus the Giants, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

It's a bummer but also not a surprise that the Yanks will ease the top prospect in at the bottom of the batting order. He will have the potential to work his way up, of course, possibly even seeing time in the leadoff spot on days DJ LeMahieu is sitting. While this stifles his volume outlook, Volpe still has the potential to be a fantasy difference-maker from the nine spot.