Volpe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

After Wander Franco gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a homer, New York's rookie shortstop responded in kind, getting the Yankees on the board in the third by taking Shane McClanahan (forearm) deep. Volpe's begun to look a little more comfortable since the All-Star break, slashing .256/.333/.395 over his last 14 games, and while his .671 OPS on the season is disappointing, the 22-year-old has added 14 homers and 20 steals in 108 contests.