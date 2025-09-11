Volpe was given a cortisone shot in his left shoulder for an injury he suffered in early May, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Volpe described feeling a "pop" in his shoulder when he dived for a ball during a May 3 game against the Rays. He was cleared of structural damage and never went on the injured list, but Volpe has had "discomfort on occasion in the area since," per Sherman. The injury could at least partly explain Volpe's poor performance, as he has slashed .197/.248/.378 since and has struggled defensively. Jose Caballero started at shortstop for the Yankees on Wednesday, and manager Aaron Boone has indicated his starter at the position moving forward is fluid. It's not clear whether Volpe was available off the bench Wednesday or will be Thursday, as players who receive cortisone shots typically don't play for at least a couple days.