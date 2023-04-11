Volpe will not be in the Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game in Cleveland, manager Aaron Boone told the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday.

It will be the rookie's first day off of the season after he started the first 10 games. Oswaldo Cabrera will be at shortstop Tuesday. Volpe has struggled out of the gate, going 4-for-31 at the dish. He has just one hit in his last five games.