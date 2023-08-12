Volpe went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks in a 9-4 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Volpe put New York on the board with his three-run blast in the second inning. The long ball was just his second in 25 games since the All-Star break, a stretch during which he has slashed .197/.319/.316 with 11 RBI and eight runs. Volpe does have four steals over that stretch to boost his fantasy value, but he's been a batting-average drain with a .212 mark on the campaign. However, he's been able to maintain an everyday role at shortstop for the Yankees and is one of 10 major-leaguers with at least 15 homers and 20 thefts so far this season.