Volpe went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a steal, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Volpe launched a 452-foot homer to right center in the eighth to put the Yankees up 7-4. It was his fifth home run since coming back from the All-Star break and he's now up to 15 for the year. Outside of his home run balls, Volpe has just one other extra-base hit in July and is hitting .174 with a .191 on-base percentage this month.