Volpe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-7 loss against the Rays.
Volpe cut the Yankees' deficit to one with his two-run shot off Trevor Kelly in the eighth inning. The rookie shortstop has gone 5-for-11 with two home runs and two stolen bases in his last three games. While Volpe has been inconsistent with the bat to start the campaign, he's certainly shown the potential for multi-category fantasy production. He's now slashing .218/.303/.388 with six homers, 17 RBI and 13 stolen bases through his first 147 plate appearances.