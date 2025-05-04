Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, but he's considered day-to-day after receiving encouraging MRI and X-ray results, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old felt a "pop" in his left shoulder during Saturday's contest while diving for a groundball, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Volpe will sit for at least one game, while Oswald Peraza receives a start at shortstop in his place.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Tweaks left shoulder•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Four hits in doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Productive despite low average•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: First multi-hit effort of season•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Belts another long ball Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Keeps up early-season power•