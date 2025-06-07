Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Imaging comes back clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays and a CT scan on Volpe's left elbow came back negative after he was pulled from Friday's game against Boston, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Volpe took a pitch off his elbow during the second inning, though it doesn't seem like he suffered any structural damage as a result. The Yankees may elect to give him a day or two off to recover, but a trip to the IL likely won't be necessary.
