Volpe was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game at Houston due to an illness, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Volpe has hits in each of the first three games of the season and has gone 4-for-10 with a double, a homer, four walks, two RBI and three runs, but he'll sit Sunday due to an illness. Jon Berti will replace him in the lineup and start at third base, pushing Oswaldo Cabrera to shortstop.
