Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Left out of lineup

Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Volpe will head to the bench for the first time since June 18, breaking a stretch of nine consecutive starts over which he went 8-for-30 (.267 average) with zero home runs, two steals, two runs and one RBI. The Yankees will go with Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario as their starters on the left side of the infield in the series finale in Boston, but Volpe could handle a near-everyday role at shortstop for as long as Ryan McMahon (throat infection) is on the shelf.