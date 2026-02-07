Volpe (shoulder) will begin the 2026 season on the injured list and is unlikely to be ready to play "at least until May," Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Volpe underwent left labrum surgery last October and is still in the recovery phase. This isn't a new timeline for him -- Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported in early December that Volpe isn't likely to play in April -- but rather serves as a reminder for fantasy managers that the young shortstop is going to miss a substantial chunk of time early in the campaign. Jose Caballero seems to be the leading candidate to get the most starts at shortstop until Volpe is back in action.