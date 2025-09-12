Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Likely won't start during weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that he doesn't think Volpe (shoulder) will start any of the Yankees' games against Boston this weekend, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Volpe received a cortisone shot in his shoulder Wednesday, and while he could be available off the bench at some point over the weekend, he isn't expected to be part of the starting nine until Monday at the earliest. Jose Caballero should handle shortstop duties while Volpe is sidelined. He's out of the lineup Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Playing with partial labrum tear•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Absent from lineup•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Gets cortisone shot in shoulder•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Starting job no longer secure•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Goes deep in rout•