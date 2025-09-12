Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that he doesn't think Volpe (shoulder) will start any of the Yankees' games against Boston this weekend, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Volpe received a cortisone shot in his shoulder Wednesday, and while he could be available off the bench at some point over the weekend, he isn't expected to be part of the starting nine until Monday at the earliest. Jose Caballero should handle shortstop duties while Volpe is sidelined. He's out of the lineup Friday.