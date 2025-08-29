Volpe went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.

A two-game stretch out of the lineup earlier in the week didn't immediately fix Volpe's problems at the plate, as he entered Thursday stuck in an 0-for-23 slump. He was able to break out of it with a multi-hit effort, and his RBI in this contest came on a sacrifice fly. He also logged his 16th steal of the season, which was his first since Aug. 6 versus the Rangers. He has had few opportunities on the basepaths this month -- Volpe is batting a mere .169 (14-for-83) in August, dragging his average for the season down to .207 through 132 games. He's added a .668 OPS, 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 57 runs scored, 27 doubles and four triples. Volpe remains the Yankees' starting shortstop, but Jose Caballero offers another speedy option at the position if Volpe's performance becomes too poor for manager Aaron Boone to tolerate.