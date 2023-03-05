Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Saturday that Volpe has a chance to break camp with the Yankees, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Coming into the spring, it was generally presumed that Volpe would open the 2023 campaign at the Triple-A level, but the 21-year-old may be changing that narrative with his strong play thus far. Through five Grapefruit League contests, he has gone 5-for-15 with two doubles, a home run and two stolen bases, prompting Boone to say that the club is "paying attention" in regard to Volpe's chances of making the Opening Day roster. Volpe has logged some time at second base this spring, but he's played mostly shortstop throughout his time in the minors, and both Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are also vying to start at that position for the Yankees this season. Boone acknowledged that Volpe's lack of professional experience could come into play when final roster decisions are made, saying, "That's part of his case and case against and story. Yeah, it's all part of the equation that you gotta make a decision on at some point."