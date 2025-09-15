Volpe (shoulder) is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Twins on Monday.

Volpe will miss a sixth consecutive game due to a partially torn left labrum. He received a cortisone shot this past Wednesday to help with the healing, but he has not recovered enough to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener but could be available off the bench, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Jose Caballero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Volpe's absence.