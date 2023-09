Volpe isn't in the Yankees' lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Volpe finished Game 1 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout, and he'll now take a seat after mustering just two hits across his last seven games. Oswald Peraza (knee) will draw the start at shortstop while Isiah Kiner-Falefa gets the nod at third base.