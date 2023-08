Volpe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get a turn at shortstop as Volpe sits for the first time since July 23. Volpe is in the midst of a prolonged slump, batting just .192/.294/.274 with one home run and four stolen bases in 23 games since the All-Star break. The Yankees have stuck by him all season, however, and there's little reason to think his role as the primary shortstop is in jeopardy at this moment.