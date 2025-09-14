Volpe (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Volpe will stick on the bench for a fifth straight game while he continues to recover from the cortisone shot he received Wednesday to aid the healing of his partially torn left labrum. Even if the injection yields the desired effect and Volpe is deemed ready to play during the upcoming week, it's unclear if he would take back an everyday role at shortstop. Volpe's job security had been slipping prior to his recent shutdown; he's posted a poor .188/.244/.412 slash line since the All-Star break and has also endured some hiccups on the defensive end.