Volpe is not starting for the Yankees against the Twins on Monday, but New York manager Aaron Boone relayed that the 24-year-old shortstop is healthy enough to be a "full player," Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Volpe will be out of the Yankees' starting lineup for a sixth consecutive game, but the cortisone shot he received for his partially torn labrum has helped in his recovery. Boone said that Volpe is healthy enough to start Monday, but Jose Caballero will draw the start at shortstop and bat eighth for the series opener. Volpe and Caballero could be looking at split playing time in the two weeks leading up to the postseason.