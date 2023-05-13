Volpe went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

The rookie shortstop socked a solo shot off Josh Fleming in the fifth inning before adding an RBI single in the seventh. Volpe has two homers in the last three games, giving him five on the season, but he's still looking for some consistency in the majors -- through 11 games in May he's batting just .191 (9-for-47) with a 2:12 BB:K.