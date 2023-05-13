Volpe went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays.
The rookie shortstop socked a solo shot off Josh Fleming in the fifth inning before adding an RBI single in the seventh. Volpe has two homers in the last three games, giving him five on the season, but he's still looking for some consistency in the majors -- through 11 games in May he's batting just .191 (9-for-47) with a 2:12 BB:K.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Dropped to seven spot•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Smacks first grand slam•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Remains perfect on basepaths•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Big day against Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Not starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Sets tone versus Minnesota•