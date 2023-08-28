Volpe went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Rays.

Volpe launched a two-run shot to right center field off Zack Littell in the fourth inning to put the Yankees up 4-2. The long ball was his fifth this month and brough him up to 18 on the year, which puts him in a tie with Bo Bichette for sixth-most among shortstops this season. Despite some growing pains as a rookie, Volpe has managed to put together a productive fantasy campaign and is now slashing .218/.296/.398 with 53 RBI, 50 runs, 20 steals and a 44:129 BB:K in 478 plate appearances.