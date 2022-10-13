Volpe hit just .229/.312/.361 with two homers, five steals and an 8:30 BB:K over 22 games in Triple-A to close out the 2022 season.

His results were far better in Double-A, where he hit .251/.348/.472 with 18 homers, 43 swipes (in 49 tries) and a 57:88 BB:K in 110 games. While that average doesn't look great, Volpe got bitten by some bad BABIP luck (just .272, well short of his norm), so that's nothing to worry about. Volpe is one of the game's top shortstop prospects and the Yankees currently have no one blocking him other than non-stars Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza, so unless they pick someone up in the offseason, he should have a good chance to make his MLB debut next year. How soon that happens will depend on how quickly he adjusts in his second Triple-A go-round.