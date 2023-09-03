Volpe went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run against the Astros in a 5-4 victory Saturday.

Volpe was one of two Yankees to reach base thrice in the win, and he scored the team's second run after drawing a walk in the second inning. The rookie shortstop added a double in the third and another walk, as well as a swipe of third base, in the fifth. Volpe's effectiveness on the basepaths has tailed off as the season has progressed -- he went 13-for-13 on theft attempts through his first 41 contests but is just 9-for-14 over 94 games since. However, he's maintained a steady role as New York's starting shortstop and has been one of the AL's top rookies with a .218/.296/.409 slash line, 20 homers, 57 RBI, 54 runs and 22 steals over 504 plate appearances on the campaign.