Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

After sitting out the front end of a doubleheader with the White Sox on Thursday, Volpe proceeded to start in each of the subsequent three games but recorded just one hit in 10 at-bats over that stretch to bring his batting average down to .187 for the season. The Yankees aren't yet ready to pull the plug on Volpe as their everyday shortstop, though he'll likely have a shorter leash than he did earlier in the season with his production trending down in a hurry.