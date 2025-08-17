default-cbs-image
Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in St. Louis.

The day off ends a run of 46 consecutive starts for Volpe, who has gone 3-for-26 (.115 average) with a double and a homer in the past seven games. Jose Caballero will step in at shortstop and bat ninth for the series finale against the Cardinals.

