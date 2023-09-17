Volpe went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in a 6-3 victory versus the Pirates on Saturday.

Volpe has notched three thefts through 14 games in September, one more than he had in 27 contests in August. The 22-year-old is up 24 steals on the campaign, fifth-most among MLB rookies. Volpe and Corbin Carroll are the only rookies with at least 20 homers and 20 thefts in 2023.