Volpe went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Friday in a loss to the Rays.
Volpe has been perking up at the plate of late, recording multiple hits in two of his past three contests. He's also swiped three bags over that span, and he's now a perfect 11-for-11 on theft attempts this season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently called Volpe "one of the best baserunners" he's ever seen, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, and the rookie is living up to that high praise with his speed and savvy on the basepaths thus far.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Big day against Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Not starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Sets tone versus Minnesota•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Swats two-run homer in win•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Remains perfect on basepaths•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Batting leadoff again•