Volpe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Volpe batted out of the leadoff spot for the third straight contest and produced New York's only multi-hit effort. The speedy rookie opened the Yankees' half of the first inning with a single and came around to score on Aaron Judge's fifth homer of the season. Volpe later walked in the third frame and proceeded to second on a wild pitch before swiping third. After notching 48 thefts in the minors last season, Volpe has started his MLB career a perfect 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts. Though he's hitting just .204 thus far, his ability to get on base (he has a .338 OBP thanks largely to working 11 walks in 18 games) and wreak havoc on the basepaths may help keep him in the leadoff spot moving forward.