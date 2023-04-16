Volpe went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Twins.
The rookie was Christian Vazquez's worst nightmare, stealing second base in the fifth inning and then second and third in the eighth without being caught once. Volpe is a perfect 6-for-6 on pilfers through his first 15 MLB games, and the rest of his offense is beginning to come around as well as he's hit safely in four straight games, reaching base seven times in 15 plate appearances during that stretch.
