Volpe went 2-for-3 with two walks, a two-run double, three runs scored and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Twins.

Volpe struck out in his first plate appearance, but he smacked an RBI single his next time up and hit a two-run double in his third at-bat. He came around to score after both of those base knocks and notched a third run after walking in the eighth and scoring on a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly. It's been a mixed bag for Volpe to start his big-league career, but he's hit safely in six of his last eight, recording three multi-hit games and five RBI during that stretch.