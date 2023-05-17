site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Sitting out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Volpe is absent from the Yankees' lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
It's a rare day off for the talented rookie. With Volpe getting a breather, Oswaldo Cabrera will handle shortstop for the Yanks.
