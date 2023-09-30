Volpe will be on the bench Saturday against the Royals, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The off day means Volpe will have at most one more game to improve on his disappointing .207/.283/.383 slash line (84 wRC+). The rookie's 21 homers and 24 steals helped prop up his fantasy value, and his defense at shortstop kept him useful enough to the Yankees even when he wasn't hitting, but the team will be looking for him to take a step forward at the plate in his second major-league season. Oswald Peraza starts at shortstop Saturday.