Volpe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus the Dodgers.
Volpe provided some critical breathing room for New York with his two-run blast in the ninth inning. The rookie also singled in the fifth, and he finished with his first multi-hit performance since May 14. Volpe has struggled mightily since that date, slashing .138/.186/.308 with a 34.3 percent strikeout rate over 19 contests. Two of his past three hits have left the park, but they've been part of a 3-for-20 stretch that has include seven strikeouts and no walks.