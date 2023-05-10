Volpe went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 11-3 victory over the Athletics.
Volpe extended the Yankees' lead to 11-2 with his first career grand slam, a 419-foot shot off Rico Garcia in the fifth inning. It was Volpe's fourth home run of the season. The 22-year-old shortstop had been slumping coming into Wednesday's contest, going 3-for-27 in his last six contests. Volpe is now slashing .205/.300/.348 with 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through his first 150 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Remains perfect on basepaths•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Big day against Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Not starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Sets tone versus Minnesota•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Swats two-run homer in win•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Remains perfect on basepaths•