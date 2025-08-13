Volpe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Twins.

The speedy shortstop belted his 18th homer of the year, and he tallied at least three RBI for the seventh time in 2025. While Volpe does have a middling .708 OPS for the campaign, he remains well within striking distance of a 20-homer and 20-steal season. Over his last 133 at-bats (36 games), he's slugging .436 with 13 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and six stolen bases in spite of a .195 batting average.