Volpe went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Mets.

The rookie shortstop did a little bit of everything, including making his 10th error of the season. Volpe hasn't had a multi-hit performance since July 3, slashing a woeful .130/.203/.278 in 16 games since then with two of his 13 homers and two of his 18 steals on the season.