Volpe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Volpe had gone over two weeks without a long ball coming into the contest, but he was able to halt that drought with a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was his 10th homer of the season, and with 15 thefts he is one of 14 major-leaguers so far this season to accumulate double-digit long balls and steals. Volpe is still hitting a paltry .194 overall, but he's been showing some progress of late, batting .272 (6-for-22) with four extra-base hits over his past seven games.