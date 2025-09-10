Volpe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Tigers, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he's "in day-to-day mode" in terms of his decision on who will start at shortstop, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Boone said Tuesday that Volpe remained his starting shortstop, but he seemed to back off that declaration a day later, noting that Jose Caballero -- who is drawing the start at the position Wednesday -- is also in the mix for regular reps at shortstop. Volpe is slashing just .125/.135/.222 with a 29:1 K:BB over his last 21 games and has had numerous defensive lapses.