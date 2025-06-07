Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Suffers bruised elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Volpe was removed from Friday's game against the Red Sox with a left elbow contusion.
Volpe took an 89-mph changeup off his elbow in the second inning of Friday's contest. He initially attempted to remain in the game but was eventually replaced in the fourth. The Yankees are still awaiting the results of imaging Volpe received after leaving the game, though they should have more information on his status relatively soon.
