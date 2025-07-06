Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Swats 10th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Volpe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.
Volpe temporarily brought the Yankees to within two runs with his 408-foot solo shot in the seventh inning. It was just his second long ball over his past 27 games and his first since June 21. Volpe will look to use the homer as a springboard to busting a slump that has seen him bat just .129 (9-for-70) over his past 20 contests.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Tossed from Sunday's contest•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Snaps slump in Saturday's rout•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Returning for series finale•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Imaging comes back clean•