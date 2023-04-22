Volpe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over Toronto.
It's the second homer of the season for Volpe, and it was a big one as it broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning off Yimi Garcia. The talented rookie got off to a dreadful start with a .129 average over his first 10 games, but he's been much better at the plate since then, and he appears to be thriving in the leadoff spot. There will be some highs and lows with Volpe over his first year of MLB action, but there should be enough good to justify the frustrating spurts where he struggles.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Remains perfect on basepaths•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Batting leadoff again•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Swipes another bag Sunday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Runs wild in Saturday's win•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Cranks first big-league homer•
-
Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Batting leadoff Friday•